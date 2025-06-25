Iran: Martyrdom of “Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters” Commander due to wounds from Zionist Aggression

The central military headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of its commander, Major General Ali Shadmani, due to severe wounds sustained in an airstrike carried out by the Zionist entity last week.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated in a release: “The Mujahid and Fedayee Major General Ali Shadmani, one of the brave and devoted commanders on the path of Islam, has joined the caravan of resistance martyrs after sustaining critical injuries from the brutal bombardment carried out by the occupying Zionist entity”.