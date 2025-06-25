Palestinian Resistance Committees Commemorate 19th Anniversary of Heroic “Operation Dispelled Illusion”

The Palestinian Resistance Committees commemorated on Wednesday the 19th anniversary of the heroic “Operation Dispelled Illusion,” carried out jointly by Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, Al-Qassam Brigades (military wing of Hamas), and the Army of Islam. The operation came as a direct response to the assassination of the prominent resistance leader and founder of the committees, martyr Jamal Abu Samhadana (Abu Ataya).

In a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the committees said that “Operation Dispelled Illusion” marked a humiliating defeat for the Zionist enemy and opened the door to a major intelligence and security war, which led to the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from inside his tank and the killing of several Israeli soldiers at the Kerem Shalom military site east of Rafah.

They added that the blessed “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation on October 7, which humiliated the Zionist entity, is a natural extension of “Operation Dispelled Illusion” and the subsequent painful blows dealt to Israeli intelligence agencies—demonstrating the superiority of the Palestinian resistance’s strategic capabilities. These efforts culminated in the “Wafa al-Ahrar” prisoner swap deal, which secured the release of over 1,000 Palestinian male and female prisoners against the will of the occupying Zionist regime.

On this occasion, the committees paid tribute to the souls of the martyred commanders: Mohammed Deif, Ahmed Al-Jaabari, Kamal Al-Nairab, Raed Al-Attar, Imad Hamad, Mohammed Abu Shamala, Marwan Issa, Hisham Abu Nasira, and the great martyr of the nation, Ismail Haniyeh.

They also saluted the heroic martyrs who executed the operation—Hamed Al-Rantisi and Mohammed Farwana—and all the brave martyrs who contributed to its success and the prisoner swap deal that followed. Special recognition was given to the members of the “Shadow Unit” for safeguarding Shalit for over five years.

The committees reaffirmed that the Palestinian resistance, through its various valiant military wings and factions, remains steadfast in its relentless efforts until the liberation of all Palestinian prisoners who endure the oppression of the Zionist jailers in what they described as “graves of death” known as Zionist prisons.