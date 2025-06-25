Iranian President: We have never started war, but must remain prepared for any aggression

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning that “war is a horrific phenomenon, and we have never been the ones to start it. However, we cannot stand idle in the face of aggression; rather, we must be fully prepared and ready.”

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the president added: “I would like to express my gratitude from this platform to all members of the armed forces, police, security services, the Revolutionary Guard, the army, the Basij, and all segments of the Iranian people. This war has written a new chapter of heroism, unity, and solidarity.”

Pezeshkian emphasized that “the enemy had wagered on a deceptive public sympathy, but the Iranian people stood united and defended the sovereignty of their nation.”

He continued: “We saw how the Zionist entity launched attacks on the national broadcasting network and other centers in an attempt to incite internal chaos, but it failed. I hope this war has served as a wake-up call for all of us.”

The Iranian president noted that “foreign and hostile intelligence agencies attempted to trigger internal disorder through various methods, but the Iranian people—along with the armed forces, artists, public figures, politicians, and even some prisoners and opposition members—rose together in defense of Iran’s territorial integrity. This is of great significance.”

He added: “We must recognize the value of our people and work to earn their trust, showing that we serve them—not our own interests or partisan conflicts. We must join hands and work together for the honor and strength of this nation.”

Pezeshkian pointed out that “the actions of the Zionist entity confirmed to us that it is the people as a whole who defend the country—not a single party, minority, or specific group. We witnessed all segments of society, including some Iranians abroad, rise to defend the homeland.”

He also called for moving beyond narrow perspectives in appointing officials, stressing that “competence and capability must be the primary criteria in selecting individuals for positions of responsibility.”

The president highlighted the government’s recent achievement in granting broader powers to provincial authorities, stating: “This will allow local officials to make their own decisions without waiting for central approval. Every governor should realize that he has the authority of a president within his province and can manage its affairs confidently.”

Pezeshkian concluded by affirming that “this war and the solidarity it fostered between the people and officials provide an opportunity to rethink our administrative approach and the behavior of those in leadership, in order to strengthen genuine unity and cohesion.”

He expressed his gratitude to the head of the judiciary and the speaker of parliament for their support during this period and gave special thanks to the Islamic Consultative Assembly for granting confidence to the Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs.