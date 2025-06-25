Khatibzadeh: Washington Must Pay Compensation for Damages to Iran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Khatibzadeh stressed that Washington must pay compensation for the damage to Iranian facilities, noting that Tehran will file a complaint with the United Nations in this regard.

Khatibzadeh said, according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, “Iran announced in the exchanged messages that it cannot enter into negotiations with the United States until these attacks end and the aggressor bears responsibility. Washington must also pay compensation for the damage to Iranian facilities, and Tehran will file a complaint with the United Nations in this regard.”