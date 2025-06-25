Resistance committees in Palestine call for global, Arab, Islamic action to stop crime of genocide

The Resistance Committees in Palestine called on Wednesday for a global, Arab, and Islamic popular action from all free people in this complacent world to stop the crime of genocide and starvation, lift the siege on the Palestinian people, and resume the entry of humanitarian and relief aid through United Nations agencies to the Gaza Strip.

The committees said in a press statement “The Nazi Zionist enemy is committing massacres, slaughters, and deliberate and systematic murders against our people waiting for aid near the Zionist-American control points. The number of martyrs among our starving people has reached more than 500 since the opening of these centers, which are now being used as traps, snares, and ambushes to kill more innocent people.”

They added that the systematic crimes and massacres against those waiting for aid are being committed by Nazi Zionists, with American approval, cover, and participation, amid international hypocrisy and Arab silence that only knows how to condemn, denounce, and denounce, without taking effective action to stop the Zionist holocaust in Gaza.