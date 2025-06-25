UN official: We cannot continue to stand idly by regarding Gaza

UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on Wednesday stressed that “we cannot continue to stand idly by regarding Gaza.”

Gamba said in press statements that the scale of suffering endured by the children of the Gaza Strip defies every humanitarian standard.

The enemy forces renewed their aggression on the Gaza Strip since dawn on March 18, 2025, with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,833 civilians and the injury of 20,198 others.

This reversal of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and the resistance factions, which had been brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar for approximately 60 days.