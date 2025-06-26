Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: The Zionist entity started the war and Iran ended it—Operation Al-Wa‘d al-Sadiq 3 shattered the Zionists’ arrogance and the Americans’ illusions

In a development marking a major strategic victory in the ongoing evolution of the Resistance Axis, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affirmed that the Zionist entity initiated the latest aggression, but that the Iranian Armed Forces brought the confrontation to a decisive close—dashing Tel Aviv’s and Washington’s misconceptions about the regional balance of power.

In a detailed address to the Iranian people, the IRGC statement recounted that the Zionist enemy launched a brazen assault on Iranian territory. The Iranian response, however, was overwhelming—most notably in the twenty-second wave of Operation Al-Wa‘d al-Sadiq 3, executed by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, which delivered both a military and psychological shock to the enemy entity.

The decisive strike—and the enemy’s cries

According to the statement, the latest strikes were “lethal” to the point that they provoked wailing among the Zionists and their backers, forcing them to plead for a ceasefire. This, the IRGC argued, is clear proof of Iran’s superiority and a reversal of the established equation.

The statement added that, under direct orders from the Supreme Leader and with the full support of the Iranian people, the Armed Forces carried out twenty-two waves of concentrated, multi-layered strikes as part of Operation Al-Wa‘d al-Sadiq 3. These strikes targeted a carefully selected bank of objectives deep within occupied territories, thereby exposing the myth of the “invincible army.”

Missile messages to the American sponsor

In a notable twist on the battlefield, the IRGC revealed that Iranian forces struck the U.S. al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation, under Operation Basharat al-Fath (“Herald of Victory”). This action, the statement said, delivered an unequivocal message to Washington: the era of American invulnerability in the region is over, and any intervention on behalf of the occupying entity will be met with a painful response.

Iran sets the terms—and the Zionist setback deepens

The IRGC did more than chronicle the battle; it also highlighted a series of achievements that it says have fundamentally shifted the rules of engagement in the region, including:

Shattering the myth of Zionist deterrence and exposing its purported air defenses.

Foiling plots aimed at regime change in Iran.

Elevating Iran’s stature in the consciousness of the Islamic ummah and strengthening public confidence in the Armed Forces.

Dismantling internal sabotage networks that threatened national security and stability.

Deepening the existential crisis facing the occupation in Palestine and inspiring hope among oppressed peoples to confront imperial arrogance.

A binding pledge: No America in the region—and no survival for the entity

In closing, the IRGC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to “expel occupying American forces from the entire region and destroy the Zionist entity,” asserting that true regional stability will only be realized with the removal of both American and Zionist occupations.

Analytical reading

This statement—rich with clear messages to both domestic and international audiences—serves as a political and military manifesto reflecting Iran’s enhanced deterrence capabilities and its shift from defensive posture to strategic offense. It opens a new chapter in the deterrence equation crafted by the Resistance Axis, stretching from Tehran through Sanaa and Gaza to Beirut and Baghdad. Iran has, in the IRGC’s words, shattered the prestige of the Zionist entity and humbled American hubris by striking al-Udeid, thereby demonstrating that the era of humiliation is over and the initiative now belongs to the free peoples.