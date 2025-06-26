Abu Ubayda: “The Blood of Enemy Soldiers Will Continue to Water Our Land as Long as the Aggression Persists”

Abu Ubayda, spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—the military wing of Hamas—stated on Wednesday evening that the funerals of Israeli soldiers will remain a permanent spectacle for as long as the enemy continues its criminal aggression against our Palestinian people.

In a post on the Telegram channel, Abu Ubayda declared:

“The mujahideen of our people are writing epics of heroism, and the recent ambushes are living testimony that our men are among the most valiant freedom fighters on the battlefield, making history with hands stained by the enemy’s blood.”

He added:

“The enemy government deceives its own public and ignores the truth, sending its soldiers to the flames of death in Gaza for nothing but a paltry political gain, while our land stands firm and our people refuse to be broken.”

These remarks come at a time when the al-Qassam Brigades have announced a series of precision ambushes against Israeli forces, the latest of which resulted in the killing of one Israeli officer and six soldiers, and wounding others, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.