Mr. Khamenei: “We Triumphed for the Ummah and Delivered a Powerful Blow to America and the Zionist Entity”

In a historic stance reflecting the very essence of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s revolutionary creed, the Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, declared that Iran has achieved victory on behalf of the Muslim Ummah in the recent confrontation with the Zionist enemy, and has delivered a heavy blow to the United States—whose attempted direct intervention to save its defeated proxy yielded nothing.

In a televised address today, Thursday, Sayyid Khamenei praised the unity of the Iranian people and their unwavering support for the armed forces, calling this popular mobilization one of the secrets of victory. He noted that neither the American nor the Israeli adversary anticipated that the Islamic Republic would emerge from this conflict having imposed a new deterrence equation in the region.

“Despite all the noise and propaganda,” he continued, “the Zionist entity was on the brink of being crushed by Iran’s strikes—if not for direct American intervention, which nevertheless failed to change the outcome.” He stressed that Washington’s intervention was driven not by strength, but by impotence and fear of the entity’s collapse.

Sayyid Khamenei warned the Zionist enemy that it will pay dearly for its aggression, referring to the recent missile operation carried out by Iranian forces targeting strategic sites deep within the entity—and even American facilities, including the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which he described as one of “the most important American bases in the region.”

He affirmed that the Iranian Armed Forces penetrated Israel’s multi-layered defenses and leveled both military and civilian installations—a military feat that underscores Iran’s advanced capabilities and precision targeting, despite Washington’s frantic efforts at protection.

He observed that “the American president is exaggerating matters and obscuring the truth of what happened,” stressing that Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” is more a reflection of American weakness than anything else, and exposes the illusion of American hegemony in the face of rising willpower among free nations.

The Supreme Leader sent a clear message to any future aggressor: targeting U.S. bases in the region was not merely a retaliatory act but a strategic measure that can be repeated—and remains a ready sword against anyone who dares attack Iran or the Resistance Axis.

As articulated by Iran’s leadership, this victory was not for Iran alone but for the entire Ummah—from Palestine to Yemen, from Lebanon to Iraq—and for all who embrace the path of liberation and resistance against the alliance of arrogance and Zionist-American aggression.