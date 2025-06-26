Mr. al-Qā’id Congratulates the Muslim Ummah on the New Hijri Year and Praises Iran’s Victory over the Zionist Enemy

On the occasion of the new Hijri year and the anniversary of the Prophet’s Noble Hijra, Mr. Abdul-Malik b. Badreddin al-Houthi extended his warmest congratulations to the Muslim Ummah. He lauded the great victory achieved by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the aggressor Zionist enemy, affirming that this triumph belongs to the entire Muslim world.

In his address today—marking both the Hijra anniversary and the latest regional developments—Sayyid al-Houthi stated that the defeat suffered by the Zionist enemy and its principal backers (including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) constitutes a historic victory for the Muslim Ummah. He added that this success deals a severe blow to the Zionist-American project aimed at destabilizing the nations of the region.

Sayyid al-Houthi delivered a crucial message on the value of time and effort, noting that the new Hijri year reminds the Ummah of its very existence and responsibilities. He urged believers to invest their time in righteous deeds and to steer clear of distractions that serve the interests of the Ummah’s enemies.

He warned against the deliberate sowing of division by the forces of arrogance, emphasizing that many other peoples recognize the importance of time and leverage it to achieve great accomplishments, whereas Muslims too often squander their time and energy—ultimately serving falsehood and the Ummah’s adversaries.

The Leader pointed out that the Hijra itself carries profound lessons, foremost among them that adherence to the Word of God is the true path to victory and honor, even in the darkest of times. Those who live by this principle, he said, are destined for triumph and success, regardless of the hardships or exile they may face.

Finally, Sayyid al-Houthi stressed that any choice or alternative that departs from God’s Word leads only to loss and ruin and strengthens the enemies’ hold over the Ummah’s present and future. He called on believers to use the Hijra anniversary as a moment of spiritual renewal and a source of timeless lessons.