Yemen Present in the Ummah’s Battle… Mr. al-Qā’id: 309 Operations in the Second Round of Escalation and Ongoing Support for Gaza

Mr. Abdul-Malik b. Abd al-Dīn al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen remains steadfast in its principled, faith-driven support for the Palestinian people and their just cause. He noted that military support operations by “Yemen of Faith and Wisdom” are intensifying at a high tempo, in keeping with the shared responsibility of the Resistance Axis against the U.S.-Zionist project.

In his address today, marking the Prophet’s Noble Hijra anniversary, Sayyid al-Qā’id explained that Yemen’s rocket force and UAVs conducted 25 strikes during the month of Dhū al-Ḥijjah—employing ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as drones—against Israeli sites, ports, and facilities. These actions are part of Yemen’s deterrence and support trajectory for the Palestinian people.

He added that, since the launch of the second round on 15 Ramadan, a total of 309 precision attacks have been carried out—underscoring Yemen’s leadership and people’s commitment to jihad and support as a practical doctrine, not mere rhetoric.

The naval blockade of Israeli shipping in the Red Sea remains fully enforced, and the occupied port of Umm al-Rashrāsh continues out of service—thanks to targeted strikes that have inflicted direct harm on the enemy’s economy and maritime security.

Turning to the tragic situation in Gaza, Sayyid al-Qā’id described so-called “aid centers” as death traps engineered by the U.S. to annihilate Palestinians under the guise of humanitarian relief. He condemned the horrific massacres, siege, and starvation inflicted under Israeli occupation, calling them the true face of the joint Zionist-American enemy, which wages war on Palestinians with unparalleled brutality.

He also denounced repeated incursions into the courtyards of al-Aqṣā Mosque and ongoing Israeli assaults on Jerusalem and the West Bank in all their forms, as well as recurrent attacks on Lebanon and Syria—labeling them part of a systematic policy targeting the Ummah and its holy sites.

On the performance of Gaza’s resistance factions, Sayyid al-Qā’id praised the precision operations carried out across various fronts, highlighting that Israel continues to incur direct, painful losses as these operations escalate. He singled out the “complex precision ambush” by the Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis last Tuesday, which killed and wounded over twenty Israeli soldiers, despite enemy attempts to conceal the scale of their losses.

He lauded the Islamic Republic of Iran’s role, describing its missile waves against Israel as punishing and destructive—evidence of Iran’s advanced military capabilities achieved through its jihadist ethos and independent development.

Finally, he stressed that Israel’s threats failed to materialize into any real aggression against Iran; the enemy could not sustain its assault even for two weeks, proving the fragility of its military apparatus before the power of the Resistance Axis.