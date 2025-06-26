Mr. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi Reveals Details and Dimensions of the Israeli Aggression on Iran

In his address today—marking both the Prophet’s Hijra anniversary and the latest regional developments—Sayyid Abdul-Malik b. Abd al-Dīn al-Houthi, Leader of Yemen’s Islamic Revolution, laid out the scope and underpinnings of the U.S.-backed Israeli assault on the Islamic Republic of Iran. He described Iran’s ultimate triumph in this confrontation as a historic turning point that cements the true strength of the Resistance Axis.

1. Ambitions and Preparation of the Aggressors

Sayyid al-Houthi began by noting that the Israeli enemy, with intensive Western and American backing, marshaled vast resources over more than a year to launch a large-scale assault on Iran. Their high-profile objectives went so far as to seek the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and domination over the entire Middle East.

2. Regional Responses: Praise for Pakistan and Turkey

He highlighted divergent international reactions, singling out Pakistan for its advanced, clear-sighted stance, and commending Turkey’s forthright, well-informed position—both standing in stark contrast to the silence or timidity of other governments.

3. Exposing the Myth of Unconditional Surrender

According to Sayyid al-Houthi, Washington and Tel Aviv aimed to impose an unconditional surrender upon Iran—an objective openly stated by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet Iran’s military resolve, backed by popular determination, forced the attackers to back down and cease their operations without extracting any concessions.

4. Military Catastrophe for the Aggressor

Militarily, he asserted, Israel suffered a crushing defeat: it failed to achieve its aims and incurred heavy losses under relentless Iranian missile barrages that turned its soldiers into virtual “civilians in shelters,” experiencing a level of terror akin to that endured by Palestinians in Gaza.

5. A Victory for the Entire Ummah

Sayyid al-Houthi emphasized that this triumph belongs not only to Iran but to the entire Islamic and Arab world, and constitutes a major win for the just Palestinian cause. He warned that any attempt to topple or subjugate the Iranian regime is now utterly impossible.

6. Foiling a Wider Regional Plot

He explained that the true objective of the aggression was to redraw the regional map and subjugate other nations. Iran’s steadfastness, however, upset these designs and rendered victory inevitable.

7. Critique of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Turning to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Sayyid al-Houthi reproached it for issuing only perfunctory condemnations. He argued that what the Ummah truly needs is genuine unity and cooperation—politically and at the grassroots—not hollow statements that accomplish nothing.

8. A Divine Message of Endurance

He declared this “great divine victory,” achieved despite the enemy’s overwhelming might and Western support, as a clear warning to all adversaries: the Resistance Axis grows stronger and advances despite every siege and attack.

9. Yemen’s Pivotal Role

Finally, he noted that as the Resistance Axis intensifies its stand against the “Zionist-American project,” Yemen—under his leadership—remains at the forefront, vigorously supporting the struggle for liberation and independence against domination and occupation.