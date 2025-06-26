Gaza Is Being Exterminated… Over 56,000 Martyrs in Ongoing Zionist Massacres

The Zionist killing machine continues to commit acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Since 7 October 2023, the death toll has risen to 56,259 martyrs, with more than 132,458 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In the past 24 hours alone, 103 more have been killed and 219 injured in a brutal assault targeting civilians in their homes and along evacuation routes—while rescue teams remain deliberately unable to operate due to repeated attacks.

The Ministry further reported that, since 18 March 2025, 5,936 of those killed and 20,417 of the wounded occurred during this period, with hundreds still trapped under rubble amid an international silence and unabashed U.S. support for the Zionist aggressor.

Despite the horrors of these massacres, the people of Gaza continue to stand firm, affirming that their blood will not be shed in vain but will fuel the coming battle for liberation as part of the comprehensive resistance project against Zionist–American aggression.