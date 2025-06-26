Iranian Health Ministry: 627 Martyred, 4,935 Injured in Twelve Days of Zionist Aggression

The Iranian Ministry of Health released statistics on Thursday concerning the number of martyrs and injured resulting from the Zionist aggression.

According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, the Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education issued a statement presenting updated figures on the martyrs and wounded based on the latest field data.

Reports from hospitals affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Health indicate that the Zionist aggression, which has continued for twelve days, has led to the martyrdom of 627 individuals and the injury of 4,935 others so far.

Regarding damage to infrastructure, seven hospitals, four medical treatment units, and eleven ambulances have been damaged as a result of the attacks.