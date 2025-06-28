In Khan Younis: Qassam’s Precision Strikes Baffle the Zionist Enemy and Incinerate Its Vehicles

In a new field achievement reflecting the readiness of the resistance and the evolution of its combat tools, the al-Qassam Brigades—the military wing of Hamas—carried out a series of successful operations targeting Israeli military vehicles around the town of ʿAbasān al-Kabīrah, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In separate statements, the Brigades confirmed that their fighters struck four Israeli engineering excavators with “Al-Yassin 105” anti-tank rounds, setting them ablaze in a scene reminiscent of iron under the will of the mujahid.

Qassam operatives also reported a number of enemy casualties and wounded at the moment of impact, prompting Israeli helicopter gunships to conduct urgent evacuations under heavy covering fire—an indication of the battlefield losses inflicted on the occupier.

In another operation carried out on Friday, Qassam fighters destroyed an advanced Merkava tank and a D9 armored bulldozer with two high-explosive improvised charges expertly planted along the route of advancing vehicles east of Khan Younis. This successful ambush formed part of the “vehicle attrition” tactic that has proven its effectiveness in recent months.

Resistance Responds to Genocide… The Equation Changes

These heroic operations come in response to the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, whose brutality has flagrantly violated every international law—transforming the besieged Strip into a field of genocide carried out in full view of the world, under direct American cover.

The Zionist enemy, which believed its ground invasions would yield a swift victory, now faces fierce and evolving resistance that proves, day by day, that the Gaza battlefield cannot be won by force alone but by the steadfast will of peoples devoted to their cause and by factions endowed with the wisdom and courage to upend the occupier’s calculations and shift the dynamics of battle.

Messages from Beneath the Rubble: “We Are Here and We Will Not Leave”

The message sent by the al-Qassam Brigades—and echoed by all resistance factions in Gaza—is unmistakable: no matter the savagery of the aggression or the scale of destruction, the choice of resistance endures; the land watered with the blood of martyrs will never yield to excavators or to the treads of the Merkava.