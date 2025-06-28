Iran Bids Farewell to Its Heroes… A Solemn Scene Affirming the Nation’s Resolve in Facing Challenges

In a solemn display reflecting the unity and determination of the Iranian people, Tehran this morning witnessed a massive public funeral procession for several martyrs of the resistance who fell defending their land and principles.

The ceremonies commenced at Revolution Square and proceeded to Liberty Square, with throngs of mourners expressing deep solidarity and their rejection of global arrogance.

Participants carried the coffins of the martyrs—including military commanders, scholars, and activists—sending two powerful messages: first, loyalty to the covenant of martyrdom; second, a reaffirmation that the struggle against injustice will continue.

Mourners chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” to voice their outrage at the crimes committed by these enemies, while the presence of women and children martyrs underscored the profound humanitarian dimension of their sacrifice.

The scene, where grief intertwined with pride, amounted to a renewal of allegiance to the generation of jihad and martyrdom, forging a unity in Tehran not seen in many years.

Alongside ordinary citizens, senior state officials also attended the procession, reflecting the harmony of all segments of Iranian society in defending the values of the revolution and resistance.

In a statement, the Deputy to the Supreme Leader, Mohsen Makhbareh, affirmed that the blood of the martyrs will not halt the Iranian people but will instead spur their advance and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, stressed that the Iranian nation will never submit to its adversaries and will remain forever steadfast in strength and resistance.

Today’s funeral for the martyrs of national resolve is not merely a farewell to heroes, but a renewal of the pledge to struggle and a testament to the enduring strength of will in confronting challenges.