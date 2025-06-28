Mass Rallies Across Yemen In Solidarity With Iran And Gaza

Millions of the Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a and many other cities in mass rallies to commemorate the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in support of Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

The crowds expressed their unwavering support for the resistance and the oppressed people of the region.

A statement was issued by the organizers, congratulated the Arab and Islamic nations on the arrival of the new Hijri year.

The statement congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, its people, and its dear Mujahideen on their great victory over the Zionist-American aggression, commending Iran for establishing a deterrent force against the enemy and its adoption of the option of resistance.

“We consider this a model to be emulated by the rest of the Arab and Islamic world,” the statement read.

In the statement, participants in the mass demonstrations renewed their pledge to God, His Messenger, and Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi to continue the path of jihad, giving, and loyalty, affirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian people regardless of the challenges.

The Yemeni people also praised the Palestinian resistance for its painful strikes against the enemy, renewing the Yemeni people’s pledge to continue supporting and standing by them.

They called on countries around the world to break their silence and take action to support the brothers in Gaza, where the Zionist entity is openly and blatantly committing every kind of crime in plain view of the entire world.