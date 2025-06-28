Revolution Leader Hails Iran’s Great Victory, Greets Nation On New Year

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the entire Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the new Hijri year, 1447 AH.

In his speech today, the Leader also blessed the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership, system, Revolutionary Guard, army, and people—on the sacred anniversary of the Prophet’s Migration and the latest developments, particularly the great victory granted to them by Allah over the criminal, oppressive, and brutal Israeli enemy.

He further congratulated the entire Islamic Ummah on Iran’s great triumph, which is truly a victory for the interests of the entire Islamic Ummah. He emphasized that the defeat suffered by the Israeli enemy and its criminal partners—primarily the Americans, British, Germans, and French—represents a victory for the entire Islamic Ummah.

He stated: “The arrival of a new year reminds us of the reality of our existence in this life and the importance of investing time and life in righteous deeds. People waste their years one after another, and no one can reclaim or compensate for the loss of righteous deeds that lead to great success in the Hereafter.”

He added: “The end of one year and the beginning of another should remind us and draw our attention to the importance of time, the value of existence , life, and our responsibilities. It should guide our practical concerns within the framework of these responsibilities, away from frivolity, waste, and aimlessness, and toward conscious awareness.”

The Leader of the Revolution reviewed the lessons from the sacred anniversary of the Prophet’s Migration (peace be upon him and his family), noting that this historical phase carries many changes related to Muslims in the broader journey of human society.

He lamented the unfortunate state of Muslims today, where many important concerns, goals, and impactful issues are neglected. He added: “The enemies are making great efforts to mislead us as an Ummah, to distract us, and to divert our attention from important matters.”

He continued: “Our Ummah’s reality in terms of concerns and priorities is drowning in trivial matters at the expense of comprehensive and major issues that could solve many problems. The reality of other nations differs from ours—they recognize the importance of time and make it a key measure of practical achievement.”

He pointed out that rising nations prioritize time and invest it to the fullest to achieve significant accomplishments, stressing that “the nations around us, as Muslims, consciously set their priorities, align their goals and practical concerns accordingly, and actively work to achieve them.”

He added: “In our reality as Muslims, decades pass while some nations remain trapped in crises engineered by the enemies. Sadly, Muslims are among the peoples who waste the most time, even though the Holy Quran teaches us the immense value of time.”

Sayyid Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi provided a brief overview of the lessons from the Prophet’s Migration related to time, the significance of the end , beginning of a year, and the importance of realistic evaluation—whether as individuals, communities, or an Ummah—recognizing the value of time.

He said: “As Muslims, we should be the most aware people on earth of the importance of time, age, and life. Yet, sadly, Muslims are among the greatest wasters of time and effort. It is deeply regrettable that some invest their time in sin and disobedience, which only serves falsehood and harms humanity.”

He expressed deep regret that many Muslims do not follow the Hijri calendar, despite it representing the identity of the Ummah, and reviewed the state of Islam and Muslims before the sacred Migration.

He added: “Among the lessons of the Prophet’s Migration is the certainty that the word of Allah is supreme and that adhering to it elevates the Ummah, no matter the challenges. Another lesson is that those who act for Islam, even in hardship and isolation, are a project of victory because they are connected to Allah’s care, support, and aid.”

He continued: “Just as Islam triumphed in its early phase, it will triumph again despite current hardships, and its banner will rise high. All alternatives distant from the word of Allah are loss and misguidance, aiding the enemies in further dominating our Ummah.” He stressed the need to observe the anniversary of the Migration and similar occasions as moments for guidance and drawing lessons.

The Leader discussed the scale of the Israeli enemy’s preparations for aggression against Iran with American support, confirming that extensive preparations lasted over a year. The Israeli enemy planned the attack on Iran with high ambitions.

He noted that the most dangerous aspect of the aggression was the Israeli enemy’s attempt to remove the Islamic Republic from its path to dominate the region. He highlighted Pakistan’s stance on the Israeli aggression against Iran, which was advanced and conscious compared to other regimes and nations.

He stated that Turkey’s position was clear, frank, and aware of the enemies’ schemes and ambitions, affirming that the Israeli enemy’s defeat was also a defeat for America and its Western backers.

He said: “What the infidel Trump expressed reveals the highest ambitions of the enemies when he spoke of unconditional surrender. The goal of the aggression was complete surrender without conditions, yet in the end, they halted their aggression unconditionally.”

The Leader of the Revolution affirmed that the Israeli enemy’s military defeat was evident in its failure to achieve its goals of destroying its targets in Iran. He explained that the enemy could not protect itself from Iranian missiles and suffered heavy losses.

He added: “The Iranian missile strikes were a major nightmare for the Israeli enemy, placing it in an unprecedented state. The Zionist Jews lived in unprecedented fear and terror during the aggression, hiding in shelters.”

He noted that the Zionist Jews experienced the same conditions as the Palestinian people in Gaza—bombings and destruction—confirming that the Israeli enemy’s defeat was significant, and Iran triumphed through its leadership, Revolutionary Guard, Islamic system, and people.

Sayyid Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi considered the Islamic Republic’s victory in Iran a victory for all Muslims, Arabs, and the Palestinian cause. He stressed that overthrowing or subduing Iran’s Islamic system is impossible and far from reality.

He continued: “Had the aggression’s goals against Iran been achieved, it would have greatly impacted the region. The main objective of the attack on Iran was to reshape the Middle East, meaning they would have targeted other regimes and countries.”

He mentioned that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued only a condemnation statement against the aggression on Iran, lacking true cooperation as its name suggests. He added: “What our Ummah lacks is cooperation, whether with the Palestinian people or on unifying issues.”

He stated: “It is a great blessing and divine victory that the Israeli enemy was defeated despite its arrogance, aggression, hatred, capabilities, and American and Western support.” He affirmed that Islam will rise again from its current state of isolation, just as it began in isolation.

The Leader touched on the ongoing Zionist aggression against Gaza, backed by America and Europe, confirming that this week witnessed numerous horrific crimes, as in previous tragic weeks, marked by injustice, brutality, and criminality by the Israeli enemy.

He explained that a large number of martyrs this week fell victim to American-engineered death traps, with some estimates exceeding 600 martyrs and many wounded. They went out in hunger searching for food, only to be ambushed and killed by the enemy.

The Leader described aid centers in Gaza as American-engineered death traps to kill and exterminate Palestinians, calling it horrific and tragic. He also highlighted ongoing Zionist incursions and violations in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He noted that Israeli enemy attacks continue in Jerusalem, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, while the Mujahideen in Gaza carry out diverse operations across all fronts.

He mentioned that Palestinian resistance inflicted direct losses on the Zionist enemy this week through explosive devices, mortar shells, sniper operations, and close combat, resulting in enemy casualties and destroyed vehicles.

The Leader emphasized that one of the most lethal operations was the complex ambush set by Qassam Brigades last Tuesday in Khan Younis, killing and wounding over 20 enemy soldiers despite media blackouts on their losses.

He explained that the Khan Younis operation showcased the bravery of Qassam fighters, who reached enemy armored vehicles, threw explosives inside, and engaged in direct combat.

Regarding Yemen’s support front during Dhul-Hijjah, the Leader noted that Yemen executed 25 ballistic, hypersonic, and drone strikes, bringing the total since the second round’s start on 15 Ramadan to 309 missiles and drones.

He said: “We were very pleased to witness the waves of Iranian missiles raining heavily on the Israeli enemy, causing massive destruction—the fruit of years of preparation.” He explained that the spirit, jihadist approach, and independent development based on Quranic guidance (“Prepare against them whatever you can of power”) elevated the Islamic Republic to its current capabilities.

He added: “The Israeli enemy could not sustain its aggression against Iran for even two weeks, despite initially announcing it.”

The Leader reaffirmed the complete closure of the Red Sea to Israeli navigation and the continued disruption of the Um al-Rashrash port.

Regarding popular activities in Yemen, he confirmed massive ongoing marches, demonstrations, tribal and student gatherings, and mobilization efforts, with 1,108 marches and events last week.

He noted that protests took place in four Muslim countries and 17 others across Europe, America, and Australia.

Addressing the Yemeni people, the Leader said: “At the start of the new Hijri year, I say to our dear people, O Yemen of Faith, O descendants of the Ansar, your role and mission are tied to Islam—embodying its values, carrying its banner, and striving in Allah’s cause. Connect the present with your great and honorable past, and seek no alternative.”

He stressed that tomorrow’s million-man march should be exceptional, marking the new Hijri year with Yemeni fervor and massive public turnout, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and Islamic sanctities, as a fulfillment of the Prophet’s legacy and jihad for Allah.

Sayyid Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi called on the Yemeni people to participate in the grand million-man march tomorrow, inaugurating the new Hijri year at Sabaeen Square in Sana’a and other provinces.

He expressed hope that the march would be a mighty show of support for Palestine, a blessing for Iran’s great victory, a renewal of jihadist resolve, and a reaffirmation of loyalty to the Prophet’s path.