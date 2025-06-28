Armed Forces Strike Occupied Be’er Sheva with Zulfikar Missile

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced today the execution of a precision military operation targeting a sensitive Israeli asset in the occupied Be’er Sheva area.

In an official statement, the Armed Forces’ Rocket Unit reported that it had successfully struck the sensitive target with a Zulfikar-type ballistic missile.

The statement confirmed that, by the grace of God, the operation achieved its objectives.

It further noted that, over the past week, the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted several military operations against sensitive sites and military installations belonging to the Zionist enemy in Be’er Sheva, Jaffa, and Haifa in occupied Palestine, employing multiple ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles—all of which, by God’s grace, were successful.

The statement emphasized that Yemen—steadfast in its duty to its proud people, faithful leadership, and mujahid army—will not relinquish its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. It affirmed that, with God’s help and reliance upon Him, Yemen will continue its supporting operations until aggression against Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.