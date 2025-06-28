Tehran Holds Mass Funeral for Martyrs of Israeli Aggression

A mass national funeral ceremony began on Saturday morning in the Iranian capital, Tehran, honoring the martyrs of the U.S.-backed Israeli aggression that lasted 12 days.

Tens of thousands of citizens gathered in Revolution Square to join the funeral procession for 60 martyrs who lost their lives in the Israeli attacks. The event was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside official delegations from Bahrain, Iraq, and other Arab countries.

The procession, which set out at dawn, echoed with chants including: “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” “We will not forget and we will not forgive,” and “At your service, Khamenei.” Participants also called for the prosecution of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

Brigadier General Hassan Zadeh, commander of the Mohammad Rasool Allah (PBUH) Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, stated that the funeral represents a continuation of Operation True Promise 3. He explained that the ceremonies would proceed from Enghelab (Revolution) Square to Azadi (Freedom) Square, with broad public participation from all segments of society.

General Zadeh highlighted the symbolic significance of the presence of youth, women, and Husseini processions, noting that the martyrs included leaders, scholars, civilians, and defenseless family members, among them several children.

In recent days, cities across Iran and Lebanon have witnessed mass rallies and celebrations in solidarity with the Islamic Republic following the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation launched its aggression against Iran on June 13, targeting sensitive sites, residential neighborhoods, military leaders, and nuclear scientists. In response, Tehran carried out precision strikes—using ballistic missiles and drones—against military, intelligence, and strategic targets in the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise 3. The Iranian response also included strikes on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar. After 12 days of fighting and the decisive Iranian retaliation, Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire last Tuesday morning.