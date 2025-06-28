Revolutionary Guard to Trump: Chatter Won’t Shift the Balance of Power… The Next Response Will Be Even More Destructive

In a firm stance underscoring the Islamic Republic’s steadfastness in the face of American and Zionist arrogance, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a sharp warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to “cease the idle chatter and unbalanced actions,” and asserting that his disjointed statements stem from the heavy defeat he suffered at Iran’s hands.

During remarks conveyed by Tasnim Agency at a funeral for several martyred commanders, Brigadier General Ali Naeini, the Guard’s spokesperson, explained that Iran’s recent response was merely a component of its strategic deterrent capability. He warned that any repeat aggression against Iran’s interests or sovereignty would be met with a different—and more devastating—response, one that would hasten the demise of the Zionist entity and shake the foundations of U.S. dominance in the region.

A Zionist–American Defeat at the Hands of the Resistance Axis

Brig. Gen. Naeini described President Trump’s recent statements as reflective of the political turmoil and confusion afflicting the American–Zionist camp after the joint aggression against Iran on 13 June. That assault targeted civilian, nuclear, and residential sites in a desperate bid to break Iranian resolve—and it failed.

He noted that the widespread public turnout at the funeral sent a clear message: the Iranian people stand united behind their leadership, viewing the martyrs’ sacrifices as a symbol of strength and sovereignty. Indeed, most Iranians are demanding not only a continuation of the strikes but their expansion—testimony to the popular support for decisive and sustained retaliation against aggressors.

“True Promise 3”: A Shift in Deterrence Equations

Brig. Gen. Naeini emphasized that President Trump still lacks a true understanding of Iran’s sources of strength, and that his empty words change nothing about Iran’s victory—fooling only those who share his delusions. He added that the most recent conflict was a replay of successive failures over 46 years, during which adversaries sought, through elaborate and costly programs, to overthrow the Islamic Republic—only to be rebuffed each time by Iran’s greatest asset: the people’s consciousness and steadfastness.

The Iranian response—Operation “True Promise 3”—was not merely defensive but a strategic message: Tehran will never sit idly by in the face of any violation of its sovereignty. Iranian missiles and drones struck strategic sites inside the Zionist entity—including Haifa, Beersheba, and the Negev—inflicting widespread damage, sowing confusion in Israel’s security apparatus, and turning sirens and shelter-seeking into part of everyday life for Israelis.

American bases were also targeted: Iran struck the al-Udeid airbase in Qatar during Operation “Good News of Victory,” in retaliation for the U.S. assault on Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan facilities. This was a fiery message to Washington that the era of unchallenged American dominance in the region is over—and that the Resistance Axis now has the capability to respond and discipline at a moment of its choosing.

Closing Message: Anyone Who Provokes Iran Will Pay Double

In closing, Brig. Gen. Naeini stressed that those betting on breaking Iran will face a blow more punishing than they can imagine—warning that Tehran has yet to unleash the full extent of its capabilities. “Our message to the Zionist entity, to Trump, and to the Western war rooms behind them is this: if you dare repeat aggression against our interests, the next response will be even more excruciating and quicker to shatter your illusions of supremacy.”

Iran has thus drawn a new deterrence equation: the Resistance Axis does not negotiate over its sovereignty, nor will it remain silent in the face of aggression. The era of “soft deterrence” is over—those who beat the drums of war must prepare for the echo of explosion.