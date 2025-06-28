Serious Zionist Escalation in Southern Lebanon… One Martyr and 11 Wounded

Today, Friday, the Israeli enemy carried out a series of intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon, most notably in the city of Nabatieh and its vicinity, resulting in the martyrdom of a civilian woman and the wounding of 11 others when a residential apartment was hit.

Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes launched heavy strikes on the hills overlooking Nabatieh and the “Ali al-Taher” heights in Kfar Tibnit, causing widespread fires.

The raids also struck the al-Mahmoudiya and al-Khardali areas, provoking panic among residents due to their proximity to homes.

In a notable development, the strikes extended north of the Litani River in a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement, suggesting an Israeli attempt to change the rules of engagement.

This escalation comes amid daily assaults by the Zionist enemy on the southern villages, western Beqaa, and the outskirts of the southern suburbs, alongside its continued occupation of five positions inside Lebanese territory.