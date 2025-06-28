Turkish Foreign Minister: Iran’s Conduct Was Legitimate Self-Defense and Exposed the Fragility of the Zionist Entity

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan affirmed today, Friday, that Iran’s recent actions constituted “legitimate self-defense,” noting that Tehran’s response “revealed Israel’s limited capacity to strike Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

In remarks to the press, Fidan stated: “What we witnessed demonstrates that Israel is not strong enough to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program.”

He added that the recent developments in the region did not come as a surprise to Ankara. “We anticipated that the war would not remain confined to Gaza but would expand to a wider geography, which indeed happened with Iran,” he said.

The Turkish minister also accused Israeli Prime Minister—an indicted war criminal before the International Criminal Court—Benjamin Netanyahu, of launching strikes against Iran for domestic political gain, asserting that his latest escalation aims at personal advantage at the expense of regional security.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, Fidan emphasized that the humanitarian catastrophe has reached unbearable levels, stressing that targeting civilians awaiting aid “appears to be a deliberate act.”

He concluded by calling for an urgent international intervention to halt the crimes being committed against civilians in the Strip.