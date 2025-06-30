Since the launch of the blessed September 21 Revolution, the Yemeni people and their armed forces have embarked on an extraordinary journey to build a fully sovereign military capable of deterring aggression and safeguarding their land and dignity. This revolution marked a genuine turning point in freeing Yemen from the chains of dependency imposed by foreign hegemonic powers and in forging a national army that manufactures its own weapons and shapes its own history.

Facing a crippling blockade and bitter aggression, Yemen demonstrated unyielding will and steely resolve, achieving unprecedented military milestones in ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. These accomplishments have elevated Yemen’s regional and international standing, transforming it into a deterrent power of note in the broader geopolitical balance.

This report reviews the course of these military achievements, which went beyond mere weapons development to forge a new era of sovereignty for Yemen and its people—an era that embodies the spirit of freedom, independence, and rejection of all forms of external domination.

Military Situation Before the Revolution

Before the revolution, the Yemeni armed forces were shackled by foreign tutelage—particularly from the United States and Saudi Arabia. They underwent systematic dismantling through targeted strikes on their leadership and deliberate limitation of their armaments. U.S. forces even exercised direct control over Yemen’s military decision-making, while extremist groups expanded under Saudi and American cover.

The Launch of the Revolution and the Challenges of Aggression

With the outbreak of the September 21 Revolution came a new phase of liberation from external domination and the rebuilding of Yemen’s military institutions. Despite the U.S.-Saudi aggression that began in March 2015, indigenous arms production became a strategic priority.

As Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declared, “The aggression against Yemen made us turn adversity to opportunity, developing our military capabilities and enhancing our self-reliance. We did not seek war, but if we must defend our homeland, we will be ready.”

The purpose of this aggression was to break the revolution’s resolve and hinder Yemen’s military advancement. Yet, under the leadership of the Popular Committees and the National Army, the Yemeni people turned those challenges into catalysts, driving forward domestic arms production. President Mahdi al-Mashat noted, “The Yemeni people have transformed from a target to a nation capable of producing and improving their own weaponry to confront aggression.”

Post-Revolution War-Industry Achievements

1. Yemeni Ballistic Missiles: A Firepower Deterrent

Al-Zilzal and Al-Sarkhah – The Local Beginnings

Yemen’s first indigenous missile successes were the “Al-Zilzal” and “Al-Sarkhah,” deployed in early warning defensive strikes—most notably against ‘Ayn al-Harrah camp in Jazan in 2016.

Burkan 1 – From Deterrence to Regional Alarm

In October 2016, the “Burkan 1,” an upgraded Scud variant with an 800 km range, struck King Fahd Air Base in Ta’if and targets around Jeddah, ushering in a new phase of military alarm in Saudi Arabia.

Dhu al-Fiqar and Falestin 2 – Entering the Hypersonic Club

By 2023, the hypersonic “Falestin 2,” capable of over Mach 16, successfully reached Tel Aviv, evading air defenses. Concurrently, the highly accurate “Dhu al-Fiqar” was used in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

Breaching American and Israeli Defense Systems

Yemen’s missiles have proven capable of penetrating the world’s most advanced air-defense networks—Patriot, THAAD, and Israel’s Iron Dome—either through sheer speed or complex flight paths that outwit early-warning radars. These capabilities have been acknowledged, with concern, by both U.S. and Israeli military analysts.

A Yemeni Will Forging a Military Miracle

Under a suffocating land, sea, and air blockade imposed since March 2015, Yemen’s war-industry seemed an impossible dream to Western observers. Yet, Yemeni engineers persevered—amid bombardment and severe shortages—to design, produce, and integrate missiles, drones, guidance software, engines, and even explosives. As Leader al-Houthi has stated, “Our military industries are not the product of foreign support but of reliance on God and the ingenuity of Yemeni minds that shattered the impossible.”

2. Yemeni Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The Open Sky of Deterrence

From Machine Guns to Smart Drones

Initially reliant on small arms, the armed forces soon developed both attack and reconnaissance UAVs that became strategic game-changers.

Sammad 3 – The Critical Strike on Aramco

9th of Ramadan Operation, 2019: Seven drones struck vital installations in Riyadh, momentarily halting Saudi oil flow.

Biqayq and Khurais Raid, 2019: In September, UAVs hit the Biqayq and Khurais oil fields, cutting Saudi oil output by nearly half.

Yafa – The Drone That Reached Palestine

In the Al-Aqsa Flood operations, the long-range “Yafa” UAV penetrated Israeli airspace, striking targets around Ben Gurion Airport and other military sites, signaling Yemen’s tangible support for Palestine.

Integrated Firepower: Drones and Missiles Striking Deep

Combined operations have seen ballistic missiles and UAVs launched in concert—such as strikes on Al-Dhafra U.S. base in the UAE—demonstrating Yemen’s shift from defense to coordinated, precision offensives. At sea, Yemeni drones and naval missiles have disrupted U.S. and Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, compelling adversaries to alter maritime deployments.

3. War-Industry: A Banner of Sovereignty and Deterrence

By revolutionizing indigenous arms production—spanning missiles, drones, air-defense systems, and counter-air platforms—Yemen has become one of the few regional states that not only fields an army but also manufactures its own weapons. This self-sufficiency turned blockade into an engine of innovation, with every component—from design through explosives—crafted under the constant threat of attack.

4. Strategic and Military Impact of These Achievements

Thwarting External Plots: Yemen’s advanced military industries have delivered a harsh response to external aggression, exposing the weaknesses of coalition forces on both military and political fronts.

Pressure on Saudi Arabia: Drone raids on key oil infrastructure and disruptions to air traffic have generated international pressure on Riyadh.

Boosting Resistance Capabilities: These successes have raised Yemeni morale and strengthened popular commitment to the revolution, as President al-Mashat affirmed: “Aggression failed to break our spirit; it spurred us toward further innovation and advancement in military production.”

From Breaking Dependency to Shaping Decisions

The September 21 Revolution has reshaped the military balance in the region. Through the steadfastness of its people and the wisdom of its leadership, Yemen has achieved qualitative leaps in advanced weaponry—overcoming one of the world’s heaviest blockades and asserting that those who control their own arms control their own destiny, defending their homeland, dignity, and the cause of free nations.