As the Yemeni Armed Forces’ siege on the Zionist enemy expands under “Operation Aid to Gaza,” Lydda Airport—known in Israel as Ben Gurion International—stands perilously close to a complete shutdown. Inside Israel, mounting confusion grips decision-makers as they scramble for alternative air routes to sustain the remnants of civilian and commercial air traffic.

In this context, economic affairs expert Imad Akoush warned that the repercussions of the aerial blockade imposed by Yemen are escalating, now threatening one of the enemy’s most vital arteries—Lydda Airport—squarely within range of the Yemeni forces’ fire.

The UAE Revealed… Exploiting the Siege to Serve the Enemy

Akoush pointed out that the so-called United Arab Emirates is moving swiftly behind the scenes to exploit this blockade for its own gain, offering itself as an alternative air corridor for the Zionist enemy. Abu Dhabi leverages its robust infrastructure and the functional role it has long played in American and Israeli military-occupation projects throughout the region.

He noted that the UAE has consistently turned crises afflicting Arab peoples into investment opportunities—citing its profiting from the Gulf Wars by transforming itself into a U.S.-backed financial and service hub. Today, the UAE repeats that pattern at the expense of Palestinian, Lebanese, and Yemeni blood.

The Fall of Zionist Prestige… and an Aerial Domain in Peril

Akoush explained that Ben Gurion Airport—long a symbol of Israel’s commercial connectivity—has become one of the most sensitive potential targets. With intensifying air strikes and growing security concerns, Israel is forced to consider rerouting flights through airports outside the Occupied Territories, such as those in Cyprus or Jordan. Yet, logisticians say that only the UAE has the capacity to absorb this disrupted traffic on short notice.

A Treacherous Partnership… and Grave Ethical Entanglement

Akoush warned that Abu Dhabi’s involvement in providing air-service support to Israel—amid ongoing atrocities against civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen—constitutes a profound moral and political complicity. He argued that this choice places the UAE squarely within the crosshairs of the region’s shifting political and military dynamics.

The New Yemeni Equation… Sovereignty in the Skies of Conflict

Concluding, Akoush asserted that Israel no longer controls its airspace as it once did. Yemen and the broader Resistance Axis have redrawn the rules of regional aviation and navigation, placing the enemy’s airports at the mercy of Yemeni deterrence. Israel now finds itself compelled to hide behind foreign airports—untouched for the moment but far from safe from Yemeni fire.