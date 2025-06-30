The Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Qassam Ignite Gaza with Joint Operations Punishing the Zionist Enemy

In a display reflecting the steadfastness and battlefield prowess of the Palestinian resistance, the Al-Quds Brigades and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades carried out a sophisticated dual operation east of Khan Younis, inflicting severe losses on the Israeli enemy amid escalating clashes in southern Gaza.

Precision Ambush at Abasan al-Kabeera

In the Abasan al-Kabeera area, the Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of a D9 military bulldozer. Insurgents had emplaced a high-yield “barrel” explosive device with surgical accuracy in a prearranged ambush, detonating it at the moment the target entered the kill zone.

Coordinated Strike on a Merkava Tank

Hours later, in a joint action with al-Qassam, fighters employed an armor-piercing IED known as the “Thaqib” to destroy a Merkava tank. The blast obliterated the vehicle and inflicted casualties—killing or wounding its crew.

Sustained Campaign of Targeted Strikes

The Resistance’s joint operations command confirmed that such precision ambushes and focused strikes continue across multiple invasion axes. Despite Israel’s air superiority and advanced technology, the enemy suffers mounting human and material losses on a daily basis.

Rising Israeli Casualties

According to admissions from Israeli sources, at least thirty soldiers have been killed since the ground war resumed in March 2025, bringing the total military death toll to 438 since the start of the land offensive. Observers believe the real figure is significantly higher, given Israel’s media blackout and deliberate obscuration of morale collapse within its ranks.

Unrelenting Israeli Assault and Humanitarian Catastrophe

Meanwhile, Israel’s relentless and brutal assault on Gaza has raged without pause since 7 October 2023. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the bombardment has claimed 56,531 lives and wounded over 133,642—marking one of the most horrific humanitarian disasters of the modern era.