935 Martyrs as a Result of Zionist Aggression… Official Announcement from the Iranian Judiciary

The official spokesperson of the Iranian Judiciary, Asghar Jahangir, announced that the latest forensic statistics reveal the martyrdom of 935 individuals—among them 38 children and 132 women (including pregnant mothers—as a result of the brutal aggression waged by the Zionist entity against Iran.

Jahangir explained at a press conference today, Monday, that this unjust aggression has claimed the lives of innocent civilians, leaders of the Revolutionary Guard, and prominent nuclear scientists, emphasizing that these crimes have only strengthened the resolve of the Iranian people.

In a poignant reference to the arrival of Muharram al-Haram—the month of mourning and sacrifice for the soul of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), and his righteous companions—Jahangir stated: “The uprising of Ashura was not merely a historical commemoration but a school of life, teaching us the true meanings of selflessness, honor, and steadfastness in the face of the tyrants of our time.”