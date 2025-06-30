Iran Warns of the Fragility of the Ceasefire and Reaffirms Its Readiness for a Decisive Response

Iran’s Chief of Staff, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, today warned of the precariousness of the ceasefire and halt to aggression against his country, noting that there is no confidence in the Zionist entity’s commitment to its obligations.

In a phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, General Mousavi stated that the attack carried out by Israeli and American forces on Iranian territory occurred despite Tehran’s exercise of restraint—and even while indirect negotiations with Washington were ongoing.

General Mousavi emphasized that “Israel and the United States have once again demonstrated their disregard for any international rules or standards, as was made abundantly clear during the 12-day conflict,” adding, “We did not initiate this war, but we responded with the full force at our disposal to this treacherous aggression.”

He went on to express complete skepticism regarding Israel’s adherence to any ceasefire agreements, affirming that Tehran stands ready to respond decisively should any further aggression occur, and stressing that the defense of the homeland will remain an uncompromisable priority.