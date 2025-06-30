Gaza Bleeds in the World’s Silence… Death Toll Rises to 56,500 Amid Unceasing Destruction

On another day of relentless bloodshed, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Sunday, that 88 new martyrs—including two recovered from beneath the rubble—and 365 wounded have reached hospitals in the past 24 hours, amid unremitting and merciless escalation.

Despite these staggering figures, the true number of casualties remains unknown, as the intensity of the bombardment and devastation of vital infrastructure hinder rescue teams from recovering those still trapped under debris or in the streets.

According to the daily statistical report, the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has claimed 56,500 lives and wounded 133,419—an unfolding calamity that redefines the very meaning of humanitarian disaster.

From March 18, 2025, alone, 6,175 martyrs and 21,378 wounded have fallen, underscoring the intensification and comprehensiveness of the assault.

Moreover, the aid initiatives meant to save lives have tragically become death traps: fatalities at the so-called “Aid Distribution Centers” have climbed to 583 martyrs and over 4,186 injured since their establishment on May 27. In the last hours alone, 18 martyrs and 41 wounded were recorded.

In Gaza, the wounds cannot be counted merely by numbers but by what remains unknown, by those yet to be recovered, and by those feared to lie buried silently beneath the rubble.