On Sunday, thousands of Moroccans took to the streets in demonstrations rejecting Israel’s genocidal campaign and demanding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians besieged in Gaza.

Under the slogan “Freedom for Palestine and Victory to the Resistance,” rallies and marches were held in Casablanca, Tetouan, Tangier, and Agadir at the invitation of the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine. According to an Anadolu correspondent, participants called on the international community to intervene and halt the Israeli genocide, chanting both pro-Palestinian slogans and condemnations of civilian targeting.

Among the chants were:

“O resistance, march on to victory and liberation”

“Jerusalem is in our eyes”

“The martyr left a will… no surrender of the cause”

Protesters also carried banners saluting the Palestinian resistance and pledging continued support for the Palestinian cause. Nearly daily since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, Moroccan cities—including the capital, Rabat—have witnessed solidarity events in support of the Palestinian people.

With unconditional U.S. backing since October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has involved mass killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement—ignoring all international appeals and rulings by the International Court of Justice to cease hostilities.