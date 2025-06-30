“Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement” condemns Israeli enemy’s crime of targeting rest area in Gaza, killing over 33 martyrs

The Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement condemned “the heinous crime committed by the Nazi Israeli enemy forces on Monday, targeting Al-Baqa rest area on Gaza’s beach, which led to the martyrdom of over 33 people, including journalist Ismail Abu Thabet, and the injury of others in a savage, barbaric bombardment that showed no regard for humanity or accountability.”

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the movement stated: “International silence has served as a green light for the Zionist occupation to escalate its massacres and tyranny, shedding the blood of our innocent people daily—including journalists and media workers who are merely performing their professional duty to expose the crimes of the occupation and convey the reality of the war crimes and genocide our Palestinian people endure.”

The movement affirmed that “the brutality of these attacks will not weaken the resolve of our people or their commitment to their rights and resistance. Their pure, noble blood will remain a testament to the Nazism and barbarism of the Zionist occupation and a stain on the conscience of humanity.”

It called on “the international community, human rights organizations, and humanitarian institutions to provide protection for our people, as well as for media, medical, and rescue teams—all of whom are entitled to safety under international and humanitarian law— to take urgent action to hold the occupation and its leaders accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people.”