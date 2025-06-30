Iran’s Education Ministry: 30 Students & 7 teachers martyred in Israeli attacks

Iran’s Ministry of Education announced the martyrdom of 30 students and seven teachers during the 12-day Zionist aggression.

The ministry stated that a “Coordination and War Situation Management Committee” has been established within the ministry, along with 14 subcommittees tasked with preparing potential scenarios to address exceptional circumstances.

Iranian Tasnim News Agency quoted Education Minister Alireza Kazemi as saying during a meeting held Monday evening, attended by members of parliament and some members of the education committee: “In this critical phase of history, martyrdom is a great honor bestowed by God upon His devoted servants.”

The minister added, “We take pride in our martyrs, and their blood will never be in vain. Undoubtedly, their path will be continued through righteous deeds and dedicated efforts.”

He expressed gratitude to the families of Khorasan Razavi Province, who participated in the funeral processions of 13 martyrs at once, stating that this honorable turnout reflects the people’s deep love for the system and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Despite all challenges, the minister emphasized that activities within the Ministry of Education have not halted. Local meetings and the deputy minister’s council continued regularly, and the educational process has progressed without interruption.

Kazemi noted that, according to the latest updated statistics, 30 students were martyred during this period, including 21 from Tehran, with one student injured. Additionally, seven educational staff members attained the honor of martyrdom during the 12-day war.

He explained that 36 schools were damaged due to their proximity to the Zionist aggression sites and the impact of explosions. However, they were quickly repaired and put back into operation.