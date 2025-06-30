“HASHD” condemns Al-Baqa massacre & demands urgent international intervention to stop genocide in Gaza

The International Commission to Support Palestinians’ Rights (HASHD) condemned on Monday the ongoing massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, the latest being the massacre at the “Al-Baqa” rest stop west of the city, which resulted in the martyrdom of 24 civilians, including a journalist, and injured dozens.

In a statement, HASHED emphasized that the deliberate targeting of shelters, medical facilities, and aid distribution centers constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, amid a worsening humanitarian catastrophe and widespread famine.

The commission called for urgent international action to stop the crime of genocide, provide protection for civilians, humanitarian workers, and journalists, and support the International Criminal Court in holding the enemy’s leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes in Gaza.