Gaza: Daily Death in an Era of Silence

The Zionist war machine continues its brutal crimes in the Gaza Strip, perpetrating an unprecedented genocide that spares no living thing—without distinction or mercy.

Gaza has become a vast cemetery where thousands of souls are extinguished each day amid a disgraceful international silence, while Zionist bombs relentlessly uproot hope and life.

These figures are not mere statistics, but irrefutable testimony to a gruesome massacre carried out against an unarmed population—child, woman, or elder alike—in one of the most severe humanitarian catastrophes of our era.

Over 56,000 Martyrs and Mass Casualties

The death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 56,647 martyrs and 134,105 injuries since October 7, 2023. According to today’s report from the Ministry of Health, 116 martyrs—including 4 recovered bodies—and 463 injured individuals arrived at Gaza’s hospitals in the past 24 hours. Many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble or stranded in the streets, unable to receive aid due to severe restrictions and the siege imposed on ambulance and civil-defense crews.

Al-Aqsa Incursions and Occupation Escalation

In a further escalation, dozens of Zionist settlers stormed the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque this morning via the Moroccan Gate, under tight protection from Israeli police. They staged provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals in the mosque’s eastern areas. Israeli forces continue to impose strict limits on Palestinian worshippers’ entry—detaining their IDs—while Jerusalemites mobilize daily to guard and maintain a presence at al-Aqsa, seeking to thwart the occupation’s attempts to isolate and partition the holy site.

Dialysis Services Halted

The Gaza Ministry of Health has announced the suspension of dialysis services at al-Shifa Medical Complex due to fuel exhaustion, limiting operations to critical-care services for only a few hours each day. The ministry warns that without an immediate fuel supply, all patients and wounded in hospitals face certain death, calling on international bodies to intervene urgently to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system.

UN Condemnation

The United Nations has strongly condemned the Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians who queue daily for humanitarian aid in Gaza, demanding an immediate, independent investigation and accountability for those responsible. Khaled Khiari, Assistant UN Secretary-General for Middle East Affairs, affirmed that the UN will not participate in any aid-distribution mechanism that fails to uphold the principles of humanity, independence, and neutrality.

Bloody Escalation in the West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, two young Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces’ gunfire in Hebron and Ramallah amid widespread raids and mass arrests of dozens of residents. Israeli troops have continued demolishing homes, brutalizing detainees, and erecting military checkpoints that severely restrict Palestinians’ movement as part of a deliberate campaign of pressure and repression.

Harsh Criticism of the “Gaza Charity Foundation”

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, accused the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” of offering only “starvation and bullets” to Gaza’s civilians. He noted that over 130 humanitarian organizations have called for the foundation’s dissolution and the reinstatement of a unified UN-led aid-distribution mechanism that respects international humanitarian law.

UNRWA Warns of Widespread Displacement Orders

UNRWA has warned that more than 82 percent of Gaza’s territory is subject to Israeli evacuation and displacement orders, with continued assaults on shelters and schools housing displaced persons—leaving thousands homeless amid ongoing bombardment and destruction.

A Worsening Catastrophe

Hamas has issued an alert over a growing outbreak of meningitis among Gaza’s children amid the collapse of the healthcare system, deepening famine, and shortages of infant formula, urging the international community to intervene immediately by breaking the siege and supplying essential medical resources.

Severe Damage to the Road Network

Gaza’s municipality reports that 42 percent of roads and streets have been heavily damaged by ongoing Israeli attacks, forcing the closure of many routes and calling for urgent intervention to rehabilitate infrastructure and restore civilian mobility.

Impending Famine

The World Food Programme warns that the chance to avert mass starvation in Gaza is slipping away due to tightened Zionist restrictions on aid entry. While it has adapted by opening new distribution points, it urges an immediate ceasefire to ensure humanitarian assistance can reach those in dire need.

A Global Call to Save Gaza

Amid this harrowing ordeal—evidence of the genocide Gaza’s people are enduring—humanitarian voices continue to demand urgent action to halt these massacres, protect civilians, and lift the unjust siege on the Strip, preserving what remains of life and dignity in one of the world’s most besieged and targeted regions.

Gaza bleeds… is there any answer?

Against this daily hell, the people of Gaza stand tall despite their wounds, clinging to life and dignity amid the rubble and death. This is not merely a tragedy, but a resounding human cry for help: Stop this genocide, save the remaining lives before the last light fades in this endless night.