Iran Announces Foiling of Major Sabotage Plot and Arrest of 50 Mossad Operatives

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the success of a precision security operation that resulted in the arrest of 50 intelligence operatives affiliated with Israel’s Mossad, and the killing of two others during clashes in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in eastern Iran over the past two weeks.

According to an official statement released today, the cell had been planning systematic sabotage operations targeting critical infrastructure and sensitive economic centers within Iran, in an effort to sow chaos and undermine internal stability.

The statement added that the operation also led to the seizure of large quantities of advanced weapons and munitions—including U.S.-made equipment—in the possession of the arrested operatives, underscoring the external support these espionage networks enjoy.

The IRGC emphasized that this action is part of a series of preemptive strikes carried out by Iran’s security agencies to thwart infiltration and espionage attempts, which it described as an extension of an open intelligence war with foreign services seeking to compromise Iran’s national security.

The statement concluded that this “security achievement reflects the high state of readiness and advanced intelligence capabilities of Iran’s forces in countering any external threat, regardless of its tactics or the breadth of its networks.”