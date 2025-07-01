In an era when Arab capitals are one by one sinking into the quagmire of normalization and loyalty to the Zionist enemy, and the regional map is being redrawn to suit American and Zionist occupiers, revolutionary and resistant Yemen—its people, leadership, and armed forces—stands firm as the rock upon which schemes of domination and betrayal shatter, relying first on God and on the blessed September 21 Revolution, which ended the era of tutelage and established an independent, sovereign will that bows to no bargains nor yields its banner to any storm.

The Zionist Enemy Sneaks in through Syria’s Southern Gate

In Damascus, where the Palestinian cause once formed the cornerstone of political discourse, hidden strands of covert normalization have emerged, orchestrated behind closed doors and under the table in collusion with Americans and Zionists.

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrett revealed disturbing remarks by Ahmed al-Shar’ suggesting “no hatred of Israel,” and exposed meetings already held between al-Julani and a Zionist rabbi in Damascus, with hints of a potential encounter with Netanyahu under Trump’s auspices.

Hebrew daily Israel Hayom went further, reporting that “al-Julani discussed the possibility of meeting Netanyahu in Washington if Trump so decides,” and confirming that talks had covered “advances in political and military coordination between both sides.” Such developments signal a new phase of the Zionist project: the liquidation of the Palestinian cause via local proxies under false banners of “peace” and “regional stability,” while silencing the will of the Syrian people—as well as other peoples—through political repression and media deception.

Resistant Yemen: Steadfast in Principle and Position

In stark contrast to this moral and political collapse, revolutionary Yemen—which rejects occupation and normalization—remains at the forefront of the Arab world’s free conscience. Since the outbreak of the glorious September 21 Revolution, the Yemeni people—leadership, civilians, and armed forces—have unequivocally rejected all forms of dependence, tutelage, or coexistence with the Zionist entity.

This rejection has been more than mere rhetoric: it has manifested in concrete actions, from dismantling instruments of foreign tutelage and building an independent, powerful military force grounded in a national jihadi doctrine, to actively participating in the battle to support Gaza within the axis of resistance and opening multiple fronts against the enemy—while other Arab regimes busied themselves with carving out channels of normalization with the occupier.

The So-Called “Peace Deal”: Cleansing Gaza and Expanding the Entity’s Borders

Under a comprehensive scenario led by Washington with direct backing from certain Arab regimes, a sinister plot is being promoted under the guise of a “ceasefire” in Gaza. Yet, as Israel Hayom revealed, this project actually envisages expelling resistance leaders from the Strip and handing its administration over to an alliance of Arab states under U.S.-Zionist supervision, in exchange for economic enticements.

Similarly, U.S. reports disclosed a phone call between Trump, Netanyahu, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, agreeing on a deal that would “halt aggression in Gaza within two weeks in return for regional arrangements” beginning with the dismantling of resistance infrastructure and culminating in the reconstitution of Gaza’s authority under an American-Zionist blueprint.

Concurrently, the plan grants the Zionist entity partial sovereignty over the West Bank, reducing Palestine to isolated, besieged enclaves—disarmed and deprived of dignity—while Arab rulers legitimize the occupier. Palestinian political analyst Adnan al-Sabah summed it up: “Palestinians will be left with just 8 percent of the West Bank—overcrowded residential areas like Gaza, where people cram into only 20 percent of the land, making it the densest place on earth.”

The September 21 Revolution: An Impregnable Barrier Against Domination and Normalization

As capitals collapse one after another under the winds of political blackmail and toxic petrodollars, the September 21 Revolution stands as an impregnable barrier. It has restored an independent national decision, founded a state that relies on God and draws its strength from its people, and advanced a liberational, resistant project that places Palestine at its heart and classifies Zionism and America as enemies, not partners.

Today, amid shifting international and regional dynamics, revolutionary Yemen emerges as an unassailable moral, military, and political power in any equation concerning the Arab–Zionist conflict—evidenced by the active, practical support its armed forces extend to the Palestinian people, beyond mere rhetoric or empty summits.

Soft Occupation: More Dangerous Than Military Warfare

What the Ummah faces today is not mere normalization but a soft occupation—absent of tanks yet steeped in backroom deals, where capitals, stances, and resources are surrendered on paper stamped with the signatures of betrayal.

Fox News exposed a “new American plan to expand the Abraham Accords,” involving Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Lebanon, in exchange for promises of reconstruction, sanctions relief, and technological investments—aimed at choking Iranian influence and encircling resistance fronts, both politically and on the ground.

In stark contrast, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund—one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds—issued an official statement announcing the divestment of Oshkosh and ThyssenKrupp for supplying weapons used in the Gaza atrocities, declaring that continued investment would be “complicity in grave human-rights violations.”

This ethical stance by a Western financial institution exposes those Arab regimes that have either remained silent or actively collaborated, seeking to whitewash aggression under the banner of “peace,” underscoring that the true enemy is not only the occupier but also its local agents.

Yemen: The Gateway of Rejection and the True Voice of the Ummah

In an age where nations pounce on justice and Palestine is bartered for a pittance, revolutionary Yemen remains the sanctuary of the free and the genuine voice of the Ummah—unyielding, uncompromising, and undeceived.

Yemenis know that the road to Jerusalem passes through dignity, and that victory is a divine promise fulfilled through patience, jihad, and steadfastness. From the mountains of Sa’da to the coasts of Hudaydah, from Sana’a to Ma’rib, and from the Red Sea to Palestine, Yemen’s voice rings out: No Normalization… No Betrayal… No Tutelage… No Occupation.