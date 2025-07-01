Gaza Annihilated… 56,647 Martyrs Buried under the Rubble of International Silence

The death toll from the Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip has risen to 56,647 martyrs and 134,105 wounded since the onslaught began on October 7, 2023—an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and one of the worst in human history.

In its daily statistical report today, the Gaza Ministry of Health disclosed that in the past twenty-four hours alone, 116 martyrs—including those recovered from beneath the ruins—and 463 injuries arrived at the Strip’s overburdened hospitals.

The Ministry also recorded the deaths of 600 Palestinians who were merely seeking sustenance, and more than 4,278 others wounded, most of them during attempts to obtain humanitarian aid, all amid a suffocating siege and systematic starvation.

Hundreds of bodies remain trapped under rubble or lie in the streets, as ambulance and civil-defense teams are unable to reach them due to relentless bombardment and the collapse of infrastructure.

Since October 7, the Israeli enemy—backed by U.S. military and political support—has carried out a comprehensive genocide, encompassing mass killings, deliberate starvation, forced displacement, and the destruction of residential neighborhoods, in blatant defiance of international justice and the International Court of Justice’s rulings demanding a halt to the aggression.

This genocide has produced over 189,000 Palestinian casualties, both dead and wounded—mostly children and women—alongside more than 11,000 missing persons and hundreds of thousands of displaced people sleeping on the ground with no shelter, while famine ravages the living before the dead.

Today, Gaza is not merely a city under bombardment, but a symbol of unending death—and a mirror exposing the world’s failure to protect humanity.