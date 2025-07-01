In a field morale-boosting display that reflects the profound transformation wrought by the September 21 Revolution in building our national military institution, symbolic units of Yemen’s Border Guard performed a combat exercise codenamed “You Are Not Alone.” This demonstration served both as a pledge of solidarity with besieged Palestine and as proof of full readiness to join in the battle of “The Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad” alongside the Axis of Resistance.

From Revolution to Military Doctrine: A New, Free Yemen That Takes No Orders

This exercise was far more than a one-off event—it represents a significant milestone in the reconstruction of a strong, professional national army liberated from the American and Saudi hegemony that, before the Revolution, had turned our armed forces into an instrument for protecting foreign tutelage and colonial interests.

Thanks to the September 21 Revolution, the army has been restored as a sovereign institution embodying the will of the people and carrying forward our jihadi national doctrine against forces of invasion and occupation.

The high performance of personnel graduating from advanced courses—and their precision in executing tactical operations with light and medium arms, sniper rifles, and mortars—demonstrates that this institution now possesses the capabilities and expertise required to play strategic roles on the major battlefields, especially amid mounting regional tensions.

Yemen at the Heart of the Ummah’s Struggle: The Conscious Rifle Never Strays from Palestine

By its timing, content, and slogan, this exercise sent a concrete message from revolutionary Sanaa to resistant Gaza: Palestine is not alone, and Yemen—having sacrificed thousands of martyrs in confronting the U.S.–Saudi aggression—considers the support of Palestine integral to the decisive fight against the American-Zionist hegemonic project in the region.

Conducted in tandem with the intensifying Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip, this maneuver makes clear that Sanaa is no passive observer but an active partner—providing military, political, media, and spiritual backing, and even conducting strategic operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb all the way to the heart of the Zionist entity. These actions have upended the balance of power and imposed new deterrence equations on the enemy, backed by Washington and London.

Graduated Deterrence: The Revolution’s Doctrine Confronting Threats

Observers note that this exercise embodies the doctrine of graduated deterrence established by our revolutionary and military leadership since the aggression began. It is a strategy founded not only on combat readiness but also on a sustained presence in regional power dynamics—activating proactive and defensive deterrence tools across the Axis of Resistance, from Tehran through Baghdad, Damascus, Beirut, Gaza, and Sanaa.

Senior Yemeni commanders assert that, thanks to the revolutionary rebuilding since September 21, our army can now undertake missions beyond national borders, fulfilling its duty to defend the Ummah’s central causes—above all, the liberation of Palestine and the breaking of the siege on Gaza.

One Battlefield… One Destiny

Politically, the exercise transcended its military scope to reinforce popular and national unity behind the path of resistance. It conveyed that all fronts stand united against Zionist-American aggression, and that resistant Yemen has become a regional actor shaping the equations of power rather than yielding to them.

Ultimately, the exercise’s slogan, “You Are Not Alone,” is more than a rallying cry—it is a popular, military, religious, and revolutionary stance that Yemenis embody daily. From striking the enemy’s airports and ports to training new mujahideen and advancing our missile and drone capabilities, we are waging the great liberation battle whose time has come.