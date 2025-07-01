Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades Deliver Precision Strikes on Zionist Enemy Buildups East of Khan Younis

The video captures the preparation and field execution of the operation, showing the launch of short-range rockets alongside standard 60 mm mortar rounds directed at gatherings of enemy soldiers and their advanced equipment in the city’s eastern sector.

These strikes form part of the ongoing response by Palestinian resistance factions to the genocide crimes the Zionist entity has been committing in Gaza since October 7, 2023, under direct U.S. cover and with active participation from Western states.

Despite the brutal escalation that has produced tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, and the continued policy of starvation, destruction, and forced displacement of the civilian population, the Palestinian resistance persists in affirming its field presence and its unyielding message that retaliation will come, no matter how long the aggression endures.

The Zionist machinery of atrocity blatantly ignores international resolutions and International Court of Justice orders, intensifying its targeting of residential neighborhoods, displacement shelters, and hospitals. In contrast, Palestinians remain resolute in their resistance and steadfastness, with increasingly coordinated operations among all factions—including the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, which affirm that the struggle will continue until the siege is broken and the occupation is expelled.