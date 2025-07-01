Israeli Media: Airspace Closed, Sirens Sound in Occupied Territories Due to Missile from Yemen

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation authorities closed the airspace over the occupied Palestinian territories following the launch of a missile from Yemen.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, the airspace was temporarily closed as a precaution after a missile was fired from Yemen.

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that sirens sounded in several areas, including Greater Tel Aviv (Jaffa), Qud, and central occupied territories.

Social media platforms circulated video clips showing the moment settlers ran for shelter as sirens blared, indicating the approach of the Yemeni missile.