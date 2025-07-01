“Palestinian Ahrar” Warns of Imminent Catastrophe Threatening Thousands of Patients and Wounded in Gaza

The Palestinian Ahrar Movement warned on Tuesday of an imminent catastrophe threatening the lives of thousands of patients and injured individuals in the Gaza Strip, due to the Zionist enemy’s continued closure of border crossings and its refusal to allow the entry of medical supplies, medicines, and essential healthcare equipment.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the movement described the Israeli actions as a step toward completing the genocide against the Palestinian people.

The movement held the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the worsening health and humanitarian disaster, putting the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, women, the elderly, and youth in grave danger due to neglect and the lack of food, medicine, and clean water.

It called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and all international humanitarian and health organizations to urgently intervene to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing, and to pressure Israel to lift its unjust blockade on Gaza.

The statement also demanded the opening of all border crossings and the unrestricted entry of medical supplies, health equipment, humanitarian aid, and fuel, in accordance with international and humanitarian law.

The Palestinian Ahrar Movement stressed that the international community’s silence in the face of these crimes amounts to unacceptable complicity.