Gaza Municipality: 42% of City roads completely damaged due to zionist aggression

The Gaza Municipality reported that the city’s road network has suffered severe damage as a result of the ongoing Zionist aggression and genocide against the Gaza Strip for nearly twenty months.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the municipality stated that Gaza’s road network spans approximately 900 kilometers, distributed across 3,659 streets, including main roads, secondary streets, and alleys.

The municipality explained that this network serves over one million residents of the city and surrounding areas, in addition to around 50,000 vehicles using the roads daily.

The Gaza Municipality noted that approximately 42% of the road network has been completely destroyed, while partial damage reached about 14%, and minor damage accounted for 38%.

It highlighted that the scale of destruction has forced the closure of many roads, “necessitating urgent intervention this year to rehabilitate and reopen them for civilian and vehicular movement, ensuring smooth access to all parts of the city.”

The Gaza Municipality called on all relevant authorities and donor institutions to contribute to meeting its urgent needs for road network repairs.