PFLP: “Gaza Humanitarian Fund” is US-Zionist tool to starve & exterminate Palestinians

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) affirmed on Tuesday the contents of a statement issued by 130 international relief organizations, which called for the immediate closure of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Fund.”

The PFLP stated that the fund has become a US-Zionist tool to starve and exterminate the Palestinian people under a false humanitarian guise.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the PFLP said: “Since its establishment, this fund has turned into death traps managed through US-Zionist coordination to kill and humiliate our people, enforce the siege, and impose political realities through starvation.”

The Front reiterated its stance that the immediate alternative to this suspicious fund should be facilitating the work of international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, particularly UNRWA, as it is the UN body most capable, experienced, and professional in managing the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The statement added: “We are witnessing a clear-cut genocide being carried out in cold blood, with full partnership from the US administration, which openly boasts about its role in managing this fund and its deadly programs.”

It further emphasized that “the world is standing idly by, watching the most horrific humanitarian catastrophe in modern history, orchestrated by the Zionist entity and endorsed by US imperialism, while the Palestinian people are left alone to face death by bombardment, starvation, and siege.”

The PFLP called on “the peoples of the world and their active forces to rise up for Gaza and take immediate action to stop these massacres, ensuring full accountability for all those involved in these criminal schemes.”