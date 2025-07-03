63 Palestinian Martyred In Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Since Dawn

Palestinian sources, citing medical officials, reported that 63 Palestinians have been martyred since dawn on Thursday due to Israeli bombardment targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip. Among the victims were 28 civilians shot by Israeli forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in central and southern Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled a gathering of civilians at the western roundabout in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of three individuals: Mohammed Saud Al-Ashram, Mohammed Rizq Yassin, and Abdullah Fadl Abu Rayyan.