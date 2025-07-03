Revolutionary Guard: Our Missiles Paralyzed “Tel Aviv”… We Will Plow the Occupied Lands with Missiles if the War Continues

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused complete paralysis to the Zionist entity, noting that approximately 200 missiles were launched on Tel Aviv in the initial response to the aggression.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabbari, advisor to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, stated that Netanyahu’s attempts to portray himself as victorious through false media conceal the reality of collapse within Israeli society. He threatened that if the war continues, they will plow the occupied lands with missiles.

Meanwhile, Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned of an even harsher response if the aggression is repeated, affirming that the Zionist entity suffered a humiliating defeat and was forced to request a ceasefire under the weight of Iranian steadfastness.

Mousavi stressed that Tehran’s support for Palestine remains a firm principle, affirming that what Israel has faced so far does not represent the full extent of Iran’s capabilities.