Iran: U.S. Aggression Is a Betrayal of Diplomacy and a Blow to the International Order

Tehran described the U.S. military attack on its peaceful nuclear facilities as a betrayal of diplomacy and an unprecedented blow to the rule of law and the international order, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a phone call with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola.

The Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the two sides discussed regional developments following the U.S. and Zionist military aggression on Iran. Araghchi praised South Africa’s stance condemning the attacks, noting that international silence regarding the occupation’s crimes in Gaza and its aggressions in Lebanon and Syria has emboldened it to persist.

Araghchi affirmed that the attacks were carried out with direct American support, and that Washington itself became involved in targeting nuclear facilities, constituting a blatant violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation regime.

For his part, Lamola expressed his country’s solidarity with Iran and confirmed South Africa’s rejection of aggression on Iranian soil, reiterating his nation’s commitment to protecting the international order and world peace.

Both ministers condemned the Zionist occupation’s crimes in Gaza and called for urgent international action to stop violations against the Palestinian people.