Iran Threatens to Eradicate the Zionist Entity if War Recurs: “We Will Plow the Occupied Land with Missiles”

In a striking escalation reflecting the Islamic Republic’s readiness and preparedness to confront any aggression, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any Zionist attempt to renew aggression will face a devastating response. Tehran’s missile capabilities, it affirmed, will turn the occupied land into ash and rubble.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabbari, advisor to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, stated that “the Iranian Armed Forces launched more than 200 missiles deep into the Zionist entity in their first response to the aggression, including strikes on Tel Aviv, causing total paralysis in Zionist defense systems.” He noted that “U.S. assessments, including those by the CIA, regarding Iran’s capabilities are outdated and have been proven wrong by reality.”

Jabbari added, in remarks reflecting the enemy’s moral and military decline, that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to portray himself as victorious through fabricated media, while in reality “the enemy was in its worst condition during the confrontation.” He asserted, “Had the war continued, we would have plowed the occupied land thoroughly with our missiles.”

No Energy Stability if Iran Is Targeted

In a strategic warning, Jabbari stressed that any new attack on Iran “will drag the region into comprehensive energy chaos,” emphasizing that Tehran will not tolerate the continuation of current equations if its territory is attacked. He also pointed out that attempts by the enemy to assassinate leaders of the Islamic Revolution have failed to destabilize the internal situation or ignite internal fronts, contrary to the expectations of the U.S.-Zionist axis.

Iran’s Strategic Deterrence Strong and Present

Similarly, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, affirmed that “any forthcoming evil from the enemies will be met with a response fiercer and harsher than before.” He indicated that both overt and covert evidence confirms that the Zionist entity suffered a humiliating defeat against Iran, forcing it to plead for a ceasefire to regroup.

Mousavi clarified that the recent events were not connected to the nuclear file as Western narratives suggest, but rather an attempt to strike at the core of the Islamic system and divide the country. He confirmed that the conspiracy failed against popular steadfastness and military readiness. He added, “We still have many strategic capabilities unused, and in the event of a new aggression, the enemy will discover the extent of Iran’s undisclosed power.”

Iran: Supporting Palestine Is a Strategic, Non-Negotiable Choice

General Mousavi concluded by emphasizing that Iran’s support for the Palestinian people and their resistance “is an essential part of the Islamic Revolution’s principles and a position not subject to negotiation or circumstantial changes.” He reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast commitment and its continued support for oppressed peoples confronting the forces of global arrogance.