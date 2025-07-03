Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: Western Support for the Zionist Enemy Increases Its Crimes in Palestine and Threatens Islamic Holy Sites

In an important speech today, Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi addressed the latest developments in the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, highlighting the immense challenges faced by the Palestinian people amid the ongoing support the Israeli enemy receives from major powers.

The Commander pointed out that the United States continues its unlimited support for the Zionist enemy, recently announcing a massive arms deal including 3,845 bomb guidance kits, each weighing 900 kilograms. This significantly escalates the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also touched on Europe’s ongoing involvement, emphasizing that Britain, Germany, and France do not only provide weapons but also assist in training dogs to be used against Palestinian civilians, a blatant violation of human rights.

Regarding the situation in occupied Jerusalem, the revolutionary leader warned of Zionist plans threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque. He affirmed that repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa’s courtyards and increasing calls for its demolition are part of a systematic plan aiming to build the alleged Temple, posing a grave threat to Islamic holy sites in Palestine and the wider Muslim world.

He noted that the West Bank is witnessing an unprecedented escalation, with over 40,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced from the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps, accompanied by widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. This forms part of the occupation’s attempts to take full control of the West Bank through the expansion of settlements.

The Commander stressed the importance of popular steadfastness in Gaza, noting that the fighters there have proven their heroism and resilience throughout more than 21 months of aggression, while Arab armies were defeated in six days. This steadfastness reflects their deep belief in their right to land and dignity, despite the unlimited military support received by the occupation.

He added that colonial powers seeking to redraw the Middle East promote the concept of “changing the region in favor of the Zionist enemy,” a goal pursued by the Americans and Israelis through imposing full control over the region and forcing its peoples to submit and accept humiliation.

In this context, the Commander called for unity in confronting these schemes, affirming that the Arab and Islamic nations must adopt strong practical positions and intensify efforts for political and economic boycotts of the Zionist enemy. He emphasized the necessity of isolating the Zionist enemy internationally and supporting Palestine on its path toward liberation.

He urged a radical change in the stances of Arab and Islamic regimes, citing Cuba—despite over 60 years of ongoing blockade—as an example of resilience against American hegemony. Arabs and Muslims should emulate this steadfastness in their struggle against the Zionist occupation.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for international steps to impose an economic siege on the Zionist enemy, noting that the Irish government’s approval to ban imports from settlements is a positive step. However, much work remains for other governments to adopt similar positions.