Focused Strikes by the Resistance in Khan Yunis: Destruction of an Israeli Armored Personnel Carrier and Tank in Precision Operations by Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades

As part of the ongoing response to the Zionist extermination crimes in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian resistance factions carried out two precision operations yesterday, Wednesday, targeting Israeli military vehicles in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip, reaffirming that Gaza remains unbreakable and its fire pursues enemy soldiers in every street and corner.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they struck an Israeli armored personnel carrier with a “Al-Yassin 105” anti-armor missile on Islamic Complex Street in Khan Yunis yesterday afternoon, causing it to catch fire. An Israeli helicopter was observed landing at the scene to evacuate the wounded.

Simultaneously, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reported the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank after detonating two improvised explosive devices engineered inversely from enemy remnants near Al-Mars Street in central Khan Yunis. The brigades confirmed their fighters safely withdrew following the operation.

Resistance Escalation Amid Increasing Enemy Atrocities

These precision strikes come as a legitimate response to the brutal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against Gaza’s population since the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle on October 7, 2023. This has occurred amid direct U.S. support, blatant international complicity, and deliberate disregard of International Court of Justice orders demanding a halt to the aggression.

Through these ongoing operations, resistance factions affirm that the Palestinian people’s will remains unbroken. Despite the siege and destruction, the resistance continues to hold the initiative with confidence and capability, consistently teaching the enemy lessons in steadfastness and combat tactics.