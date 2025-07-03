From Naval Blockade to “Palestine 2” Missile: Yemen Shapes the Equation of Deterrence and Support

In an exceptional scene reflecting a strategic shift in the conflict equation with the Zionist enemy, Yemen — leadership and people — continues to affirm its active and decisive presence in direct and ongoing support for Gaza and the Palestinian people. This stance is not a reactive moment but part of a decisive, clearly guided battle.

Yemen’s Missiles Command the Equation and Redraw the Scene

The “Palestine 2” and “Dhu al-Fiqar” missiles, along with swarms of attack drones, dominate the daily skies over occupied Palestine. Air raid sirens have become a routine in the Zionist entity, a constant feature of life for settlers in most cities and towns.

Life there is frequently disrupted, shelters become permanent refuges, flights are delayed or canceled, and global airlines have ceased operations to Lod Airport, now considered one of the most dangerous airports in the world.

Zionist observers have described this reality as “catastrophic,” affirming that Yemen’s message is clear: no security for the occupation, no stability inside Zionist territory as long as Gaza massacres continue.

Commander’s Statement: A Principled, Strategic Position Beyond Simple Retaliation

In his recent speech, Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen’s operations are not mere instantaneous reactions but part of the “Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad.” He pointed to ten missile and drone operations last week targeting strategic sites in Jaffa, Beersheba, Ashkelon, and Umm al-Rashrash, as a necessary support for the fighters in Gaza.

He clarified that Yemen fights not for political gains or temporary interests but from religious, moral, and humanitarian motives. The Zionist enemy has failed to break Yemen’s steadfastness despite more than 107 air and naval strikes and over 1,700 American air raids during the latest escalation, using stealth bombers and strategic bombers.

Naval Blockade: A Strategic Weapon That Shattered the Enemy’s Prestige

One of the commander’s revelations was the effectiveness of Yemen’s naval blockade on Zionist navigation in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. It has proven to be a successful “strategic weapon,” disrupting the enemy’s economic and military calculations and paralyzing supply lines on multiple fronts.

Hebrew reports revealed that direct losses from halted navigation and damage to the port of Umm al-Rashrash amount to billions of dollars, in addition to the cost of the partial but effective air blockade Yemen imposed on Lod Airport and Zionist airspace.

Enemy Threats Fall Short of Execution

Despite Yemen’s advances, the Zionist impotence is evident. While Defense Minister “Katz” threatened that “Yemen’s fate will be like Iran’s,” and the U.S. ambassador hinted at using B-2 bombers, Zionist media described these threats as “showmanship,” confirming that “real retaliation is absent and fears of losses outweigh desire to respond.”

While the “Iron Dome” defense system repeatedly fails to intercept missiles, military and political circles in Zionist society remain in confusion and turmoil, reflected in contradictory statements and media discourse.

Internal Terror and Collapse of Trust within Zionist Society

The impact of Yemeni operations extends beyond Palestinian skies to the psyches of Zionists themselves. Southern settlements have become inhospitable, shelters overcrowded, schools closed, and psychological disturbances are rising, especially among new recruits, according to health institutions in the entity.

Economically, losses continue in transportation, aviation, trade, and tourism sectors, amid Zionist incapacity to restore normal life or convince global companies to resume flights.

Popular and Jihadi Momentum Disrupts the Enemy and Foils Threats

The Commander praised the massive popular momentum accompanying mass rallies, affirming that the million-strong demonstrations in Yemen at the start of the Hijri year reflect unity of popular and official stances in the battle. He noted this popular awareness formed a strong shield that the enemy failed to penetrate despite military, political, and media attempts.

He pointed out that all U.S. efforts in the second escalation round failed, and Yemen continues with confidence and steadiness on the confrontation line until breaking the aggression and affirming the Palestinian right. He made clear that “peace with the enemy entity is nothing but surrender and cannot be accepted.”

Yemen: The Toughest Factor

Yemen has proven to be the toughest number in the new deterrence equation, with military capabilities representing a balance and source of fear for the enemy entity. The missile strikes were not mere messages but actual measures repositioning the axis of resistance and disrupting enemy calculations.

Most importantly, Yemen’s position is not governed by profit and loss calculations but derives from a clear Qur’anic principle: “If you help God, He will help you.” (Quran 47:7)

Gaza Is Not Alone — Yemen Is Present

The enemy now realizes Gaza is not alone, and Yemen is present, active, and steadfast. What comes after “Palestine 2” is not like what came before. From the sea to the air, from Bab al-Mandeb to Jaffa, from drones to hypersonic missiles, here lies the truth behind the Commander’s affirmation that today’s battle is the entire nation’s battle, not the battle of one people alone.

With this steadfastness, Yemen writes with the resistance axis in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran the chapters of the great defeat of the Zionist project in the region.